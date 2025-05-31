NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Michael Penix, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said he didn’t have a status update on the health of WR Chris Godwin at this time.

“Not really. He’s working hard. He’s coming around. We’ll see more when we get to training camp. We’re hopeful of Week 1…Nothing has really changed. If anybody can come back and play, it’s going to be Chris,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix is entering the 2025 season as Atlanta’s incumbent starting quarterback. Raheem Morris said Penix is finding his voice as a leader going into the second year of his career.

“When you take over that quarterback spot, there’s a certain humility about playing the position,” Morris said, via Rick Farlow of the Associated Press. “Then it (comes) a certain confidence about playing the position. Eventually it turns into a little bit of an arrogance about playing the position where it’s non-negotiable. We’re not there yet. I don’t think we will be for a little bit, but I think he’s at the mode of where he’s starting to get that confidence to be able to figure out how to get to that point.”

Penix is making an effort to connect with his teammates this offseason.

“The one that I want to point (to) is just connecting with the guys,” Penix said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot better with connecting with everybody around the team. Not just offensive guys but defensive guys as well. Whether that’s just around the facility eating lunch or going out and playing golf with some of them. Don’t ask about my golf game.”

Penix said he reached out to longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan for advice.

“I spoke to Matt Ryan and had a good conversation with him (about) learning how to be a pro each and every day and how his process went,” Penix said. “I feel like he definitely gave me some good things. Obviously he knows this is my second year coming into it (and) this is my first year starting. He talked to me about his times during that time and how he got to where he ended up.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore talked to the media about moving Trevor Penning to right guard and Taliese Fuaga from left to right tackle.

“I don’t really care about left tackle, right tackle components in this league,” Moore told reporters. “The edge rushers go wherever the matchups go and they’re going to go where they line up. He’s spent a lot of time at right in his whole life, he spent (time at) left obviously last year. Sometimes I think we make bigger deals out of it than it really is. Because you talk to Tali and it’s, ‘Okay.’ Cool, go to right tackle and the next day it’s easy as can be.”