NFC Notes: Chris Olave, Todd Bowles, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

After scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles stated they didn’t think much about going for two and were content sending it to overtime with the extra point.

“Very minor. We wanted to get it to overtime,” Bowles said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “With the wet conditions on the field, we wanted overtime instead of going for two. We had our shots, and we lost the game.”

The Buccaneers didn’t make any moves ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. Bowles expressed confidence in the players they have and didn’t want to give up future picks: “The confidence we have in our young guys, as well as short-term success giving up long-term goals, as far as giving up something for the future, making it worth our while to bring a guy in for a couple games who won’t be here after the year.” (Greg Auman)

Panthers

When writing about his biggest surprise from the trade deadline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said he was shocked to see the Panthers attaining a fourth-round pick from the Cowboys in exchange for WR Jonathan Mingo .

As for the most interesting topic coming out of the deadline, Graziano says said the Panthers got calls about QB Bryce Young but turned away any inquiries.

Saints