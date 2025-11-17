NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy returned from a toe injury in Week 11 and threw for three touchdowns in a 41-22 win over the Cardinals. San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey was impressed with how their signal caller was able to step right back into the mix and give them a vintage performance.

“He was vintage Brock,” McCaffrey said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “And that’s a huge compliment. He was poised, made some great plays, made some huge third-down throws, kept us in the game, was smart the whole game.”

“It’s really hard to come back in the middle of the year, and I think people kind of just watch like, ‘Oh, he had a good game, whatever.’ But to be out that long and to come in and do what he did today is extremely impressive.”

49ers LB Tatum Bethune was fined twice: $5,446 for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet and $5,447 for a late hit.

Rams

ESPN’s Todd McShay notes that the Rams have two first-round picks in 2026 and could look for a successor to veteran QB Matthew Stafford . The team could also trade back and pick a quarterback from the loaded 2027 draft class.

Rams HC Sean McVay doesn't have an update on S Quentin Lake's elbow injury but said "it's probably going to be some time." (Sarah Barshop)

Seahawks

The Seahawks lost a close divisional game to the Rams in Week 11 in a game where QB Sam Darnold threw four interceptions. Seattle LB Ernest Jones IV and RT Abraham Lucas strongly came to their quarterback’s defense and had his back following his worst game of the season.

“Man, Sam’s been balling,” Jones IV said, via the team’s official website. “If we want to try to define Sam by this game, man, Sam’s had us in every f—— game. So for him to sit there and say, ‘Oh, that’s my fault,’ no, it’s not. There were plays that defensively we could have made, there were opportunities where we could have got better stops. It’s football, man. He’s our quarterback, we’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, f— you.”

“Listen, I will defend Sam as my teammate and my quarterback,” Lucas said. “Stats can say whatever they want, not everybody is going to have a perfect game all the time, sometimes things happen. He’s a phenomenal quarterback, and it’s impressive that he doesn’t let mistakes get to him. I think people can take lessons from him. He’s been balling, he’s been lights out, and I’m excited to see what he can do moving forward.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said LG Grey Zabel is having imaging done Monday morning, but they remain optimistic: “I’ll say it’s optimistic right now. Initial news is really positive but let’s get out of the fog here before I start making any declarations.” (Maura Dooley)