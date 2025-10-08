NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams

49ers

Through five games, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game, but has been dynamic as a receiving option. McCaffrey isn’t worried about the run game not being as strong and thinks they’ll take off once they get some guys back from injury.

“The win is the most important thing, and we don’t care how we have it,” McCaffrey said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I think everybody and their mother wants the run game to get going a little bit more — myself included — but we’ve just got to keep chipping away and keep working at it and get guys back and just keep pushing and staying with it.”

Rams

The Rams have lost two games through five weeks, with missed kicks being a common theme in both losses. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay admitted they are doing whatever they can to get the kicking back on track and has faith that they will get there.

“I think you lean in,” McVay said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to get too granular with you guys for the different reasons that it hasn’t gone down, but there’s going to be an intentional approach, all hands on deck, which that’s always been the case. We’ll lean in more than we have. I just refuse to believe that this isn’t something that we can’t fix. We’re going to continue to fight, scratch and claw to be able to give the techniques, the fundamentals and get the right people in the right spots. Then ultimately understand what is going to be required for us to execute at a high clip in a phase that is supremely important. It’s cost us through the first five weeks.”

Rams

Rams TE Davis Allen has recorded six receptions for 48 yards, while TE Tyler Higbee has missed time with an injury. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay praised Allen for his performance in Thursday Night’s Week 5 win over the 49ers.

“He did a really good job,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “Higbee was injured. He had to step up, had a big third-and-one conversion that ended up getting called back then he converts on a third down-and-long. He did a really good job, had a touchdown off of a screen.”