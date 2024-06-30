NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Eric Stokes, Nate Davis, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Although Bears HC Matt Eberflus previously said they expect Nate Davis to start at right guard, the coach admitted this week he’s still taking a look at other players at the position like Ryan Bates and Matt Pryor. Davis’ availability has been sketchy since signing with Chicago last year.

“Yeah, don’t know yet,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire. “I really don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I’m just thinking through my head a bunch of multiple combinations. I really don’t know exactly. Sure, we had Bates there. He’s played there. Shelton has played at center, of course. Davis has played there. (Jenkins) has been on the other side. Pryor has been in and been out. The versatility there has certainly been helpful. Ryan (Poles) did a really good job of having those pieces in there so we don’t like last year or prior years, you know, a guy goes down and we’re like, ‘Oh, what are we going to do?’ At least we have that flexibility at the O-line position.”

Lions

Detroit used three of their first four picks on DBs in the 2024 draft after struggling against the pass last season. Lions HC Dan Campbell noted they don’t have any idea who will start in the secondary when the time comes.

“It’s a great place to be in. We have so many options right now, so much competitiveness,” Campbell said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “The talent level, the competitiveness, the versatility, honestly, we have no idea who our starting lineup is gonna be right now, and it’s exciting. It’s so good.”

“There’s no telling who’s gonna be our outside corners, who’s gonna be our nickel, who’s gonna be our safeties. This thing is wide open across the board. It’s gonna be great to let these guys compete and go after it and see who goes, who’s gonna be the most reliable guys for us, who’s gonna be the most dependable. It’s exciting.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson and CB Eric Stokes have been dealing with lingering hamstring injuries over the last few seasons that led them to see a specialist this season. Watson discussed going through practices to become more durable.

“At this level of any sport, I think you gotta know your body,” Watson said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “Just to be able to learn about it and understand how everything works has helped me a lot in terms of what I’m doing. I’m not just doing it because they’re telling me. I’m doing it because I understand what it’s going to do for me.”