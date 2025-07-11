NFC Notes: Cole Kmet, Aidan Hutchinson, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears TE Cole Kmet admitted that he was a little upset about the team drafting TE Colston Loveland but said after talking to HC Ben Johnson, he understands the vision he has for both of them.

“I think at first, you’re taken aback a little bit,” Kmet said, via Around The NFL. “But Ben (Johnson) was awesome about it in terms of calling me right away explaining the decision. From there you’re just all on board and you understand their vision. You understand that there’s going to be areas where we complement each other, then there’s obviously — just like an any position room — there’s going to be areas where we compete for things. That’s football and that’s how it should be. I’m excited about it. I’m excited to not only push him but then for him to push me. We’re going to make each other better. I think the goal with it is to become the best 12 (personnel) tandem in the league and see where we can take it from there.”

Kmet said he doesn’t believe that he’s in a position to be a mentor, but said that he will do everything he can to get the rookie up to speed.