NFC Notes: Colin Kaepernick, 49ers, Seahawks

Colin Kaepernick

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast and confirmed that he is still looking to make an NFL comeback in 2022.

“Absolutely,” Kaepernick said. “That’s without question. To your point, what you saw out here, that’s five years of training behind the scenes, to make sure I’m ready and stay ready at the highest level. You don’t do that if you don’t have a passion, [if] you don’t believe you’re gonna find a way on that field. It’s a passion. Like, you had those dreams from when you were a kid. I mean, like, I’m gonna be an NFL player, and I’m gonna win a Super Bowl. And for me, I have unfinished business on that front. I’ve been to the Super Bowl. We were one play away. I need to finish that.”

Kaepernick would not say if he was willing to take a minimum-salary contract with a team in order to get his foot in the door.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door. . . . More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there. No team’s brought me in for a workout. No team has brought me in for an opportunity. I had the one meeting with Seattle in 2017. And out of that, Pete Carroll said, ‘Hey, he’s a starter, we have a starter.’ And things moved on from there. But they don’t have a starter right now.”

Kaepernick also pointed out that his message aligns with that of the NFL when it comes to off-field issues, yet doesn’t believe this should impact the way a team views him as his skills should.

“You have End Racism in the back of your end zone,” Kaepernick said. “You have Black Lives Matter on your helmet. Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly. It’s a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by six billion dollars. Six billion. With a B. . . . So if you’re talking about the business side, it shows [it’s] beneficial. If you’re talking about the playing side, come in [and] let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL’s supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I’m not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you.”

49ers

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports North Carolina RB Ty Chandler is visiting the 49ers.

is visiting the 49ers. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the 49ers will host Penn State S Jaquan Brisker for a visit.

Seahawks

According to Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, an NFL executive says the Seahawks are “very much in the mix” to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield .

. This executive tells Lombardo there have been several backchannel conversations between other teams and the Browns about Mayfield with the draft approaching at the end of next week.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports North Carolina RB Ty Chandler is visiting the Seahawks.