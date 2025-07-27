NFC Notes: Colston Loveland, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson praised first-round TE Colston Loveland‘s work ethic and expects him to be a significant contributor next season.

“I can tell you from the moment he’s gotten into the building – I’m just blown away by how he approaches everything,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “I don’t think there’s a guy I saw in the building more this summer than him. It’s really a credit for who he wants to be as he continues. He’s attacking the rehab hard, he wants to be a factor here this fall.”

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams has established a reputation as a deep threat in Detroit’s offense through the first three years of his career. Williams said OC John Morton is opening up the field for him, and his running more routes going into 2025.

“Coach Johnny Mo (Morton) is letting me run more routes,” Williams said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “I knew I could run more routes and he’s putting me in position to run more routes. I’m getting better with cuts and angles and how to run this route and that route. I’d say I’m more polished in my route game.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell didn’t have a timetable of recovery for RB Sione Vaki (hamstring), but said they are “really high on him” going into 2025.

“We’re really high on him from an offensive standpoint, certainly special teams,” Campbell said. “He really helped us in special teams and we feel like he could do that again. But offensively, just to see what we could do with him, see if we could expand his role. We feel like just athletically, size-wise, explosiveness, power, there’s versatility in what he could do. He might be able to play multiple roles, multiple positions, so this kind of sets us back. But he’ll be in there rehabbing with Fisch (Lions Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer), getting it right, getting strength back in it and then we’ll start over again.”

Packers

The Packers hosted DB Zy Alexander for a visit, per the NFL wire.

for a visit, per the NFL wire. The Packers also tried out WR Braylon Sanders, per the NFL wire.