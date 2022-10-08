NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Giants, Packers

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands that he left plays on the table during the team’s loss on Sunday.

“There are plays out there that I could have made,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “Definitely missed some and some different things I could do to help this team to keep drives going. I’m trying to keep getting better, and finding ways to stay on the field and convert some third downs and things like that. Wasn’t my best but that’s the beauty of this league. You turn the page real quick, and you are onto the next (game).”

Wentz has confidence in the team’s offensive line even though they’ve suffered a rash of injuries.

“There are injuries, things happen and things change. You have to adjust on the fly sometimes in-game. The beauty of it is I’ve seen these guys since OTA’s, through training camp, and how they compete. Nothing but confidence in those guys filling in and nothing but confidence in coaches getting them right and getting them ready. I can get the ball out when I have to get the ball out. Pick and choose my battles and when to extend plays and those types of things.”

The next-man-up approach also applies to rookie WR Jahan Dotson, who may not be available to play this week with a hamstring injury.

“He is a playmaker and plays fast. Does a lot for us on the offensive side. If he’s not ready to go, same kind of thing as the O-Line. Nothing but confidence in the guys that we have. We feel that we have some very good depth at that position and guys that can step up and make plays.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll was asked about the team possibly bringing in WR Odell Beckham for a second stint with the team.

“I’d say that [G.M.] Joe [Schoen] and I talk a lot about a variety of things,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can.”

Packers

Packers DB Dallin Leavitt has taken on a leadership role within the special team’s group.

“He’s just one of those guys that has a great sense of his job, has a great sense of his role, and what he’s being asked to do,” Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia said, via Packers Wire. “And he plays in a way in which I think people respect his work. He’s an angry worker but he’s really a bright guy. Some of his things I think are probably calculated. He’s well-prepared, and I think the players, especially the younger players, they see how he prepares. He has to make a lot of the calls in the meetings so I think the guys get a certain level of comfort, I know Pat does, that he’s going to put them in the right protection at the right time and hopefully he can keep doing that.”

Leavitt has already earned the reputation for bringing energy and passion to the field.

“He pisses me off a lot, so I’m sure he gets after them a little bit as well,” Bisaccia said. “I think the first game, the official came over and said, ‘What is the matter with No. 6? It’s the start of the game, it’s just how he is.”