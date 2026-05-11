NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Jalen Hurts, D.J. Reader, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Following a disappointing offensive season in 2025, the Eagles moved on from OC Kevin Patullo in favor of Sean Mannion for the upcoming season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went on NFL Live and spoke on the Eagles’ new OC. He says Mannion has already hit it off with QB Jalen Hurts, and Philadelphia is planning to run more under center this year, something Hurts might have been reluctant to do in years’ past.

“I’m hearing the two have hit it off, and Jalen Hurts likes how Sean Mannion structures the offense,” Fowelr said. “It’s going to be more under center for Jalen Hurts, more play-action than he had done in the past.”

“Our sources have told us that he’s at times been reluctant to some of those changes but right he’s as open as he’s ever been to some of those. He’s also been throwing offsite with some of his receivers, DeVonta Smith, who’s his new No. 1, new veteran Elijah Moore. He’s been getting after it, trying to get ready for this new offense. Eagles are going to look a lot different in 2026.”

Giants

The Giants signed DL D.J. Reader to a two-year, $12.5 million contract that includes $5.25 million fully guaranteed, with $3.5 million in a signing bonus and $1.75 million in salary.

to a two-year, $12.5 million contract that includes $5.25 million fully guaranteed, with $3.5 million in a signing bonus and $1.75 million in salary. The reader is scheduled to earn a non-guaranteed $6.25 million salary in 2027, and the contract also includes up to $3 million in incentives. (Spotrac)

Giants HC John Harbaugh on the team potentially signing WR Odell Beckham: “It’s got to be right for both parties. Odell wants to be a player who makes a difference.” (Vacchiano)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan thought Giants G Jon Runyan Jr. might have been in some trouble when the offseason started, but New York didn’t add any serious competition for him the last few months and he looks to be pretty well established as the starter in 2026.

might have been in some trouble when the offseason started, but New York didn’t add any serious competition for him the last few months and he looks to be pretty well established as the starter in 2026. He adds DT Roy Robertson-Harris remains on track to start in 2026 rather than be a cap casualty.

remains on track to start in 2026 rather than be a cap casualty. Duggan mentions the best path to a roster spot for former first-round CB Deonte Banks might be winning the kick returner job.