NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Dak Prescott, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders LB Jamin Davis said he feels more comfortable during this camp compared to last season, which he called a “humbling experience.” (Ben Standig)

Commanders DL Daron Payne on potential contract talks with the team: "It's between my coach, my agent, and me." (Nicki Jhabvala)

on potential contract talks with the team: “It’s between my coach, my agent, and me.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Commanders TE Logan Thomas is eyeing a Week 1 return following an ACL injury: “Week one would be great but if not so be it…. Every Monday I feel significantly better.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys DB Jayron Kearse found his home in Dallas under DC Dan Quinn‘s system, which features a “big nickel” defensive back, a role that allows Kearse to be on the field for the majority of snaps.

“In my time in Minnesota,” Kearse said, via Cowboys Wire. “I had the opportunities to play this same position- the big nickel position- but it was seldom that I was getting that opportunity week in and week out. I think the only thing that has changed since I’ve been here is the opportunities have presented itself week in and week out and just given me the ability to be on the field at all times.”

Kearse said his role has a lot of similarities to a traditional slot corner, though he’s asked to cover tight ends, something nickel corners aren’t often asked to do.

“Think of a normal nickel that’s playing in the slot: covering,” Kearse explained. “You have to do the same things that a normal nickel does. You cover receivers, you cover tight ends. It’s no different.”

Kearse said his role is a product of the evolving NFL, which requires lengthy defenders to be able to play the pass or the run.

“It’s becoming a pass-first league,” Kearse said. “Having guys like myself and the other safeties that can play multiple positions, it helps out a lot. You don’t get caught up in positions where you have may a linebacker that’s good for run but can’t play the pass. You have a safety that you know can play the pass and also can play the run.”

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys have named Mitch LaPoint as director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn as assistant director of college scouting, and Ross Wuensche and Klein Kubiak as national scouts.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy hopes QB Dak Prescott will have more designed runs this season as his ankle injury seems to be a thing of the past: "We tried to be smart when we used him" last year." (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles UDFA WR Devon Allen ran the third-fastest time in history during his participation in the 110m hurdles at the New York City Grand Prix. (Reuben Frank)