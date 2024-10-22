Eagles Releasing WR Parris Campbell

Jordan Schultz reports that the Eagles are releasing veteran WR Parris Campbell from their active roster.

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season and was released by the team, winding up on their practice squad.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in four games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.

