NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera on returning TE Logan Thomas being available for Week 1: “The next step is to see him in practice… the best thing is, this is a step. As long as he continues to progress there are some good things.” (John Keim)
- Commanders RB Reggie Bonnafon was fined $4,972 for taunting in the preseason opener. (Tom Pelissero)
Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy, speaking tongue in cheek, said WR KaVontae Turpin is a lock for the roster after returning a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown against the Chargers: “I think there is a great chance he will return kicks against Tampa Bay [in Week 1].” (David Moore)
- Turpin added this was the first time he’s scored on both a punt and kickoff in the same game: “I told my mom, the first touchdown I score, I’m going to give her the ball. I guess she’s got two [footballs] now.” (Michael Gehlken)
- McCarthy also praised DB Israel Mukuamu who had an interception: “He’s just made a huge leap from year one to year two. I’m just so happy to see him have the success. I thought he had some pretty impactful plays today and he’s just getting better each and every opportunity.” (Calvin Watkins)
Eagles
- Eagles QB Gardner Minshew believes that QB Jalen Hurts has grown as a leader and said the team can be a great offense with him at the helm: “Jalen keeps getting better. It’s been awesome seeing him lead guys, how he connects with people. I’m very excited for what we can be as an offense with him, especially if he keeps getting better.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Jeff McLane believes that former Eagles’ first-round picks OT Andre Dillard and WR Jalen Reagor may both find themselves playing for a new franchise by the team the season rolls around, but still feels that both players have come a long way since being drafted by Philadelphia.
