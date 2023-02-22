NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Commanders HC Ron Rivera worked for Chiefs HC Andy Reid in Philadelphia at one point and still works with him on the NFL’s competition committee. So he had a lot of insight into OC Eric Bieniemy‘s situation in Kansas City and a thorough recommendation from Reid to hire him.
- Breer mentions Commanders assistant OL coach Travelle Wharton is in line for more responsibilities in 2023.
- Josina Anderson reports that Commanders WR Drew Terrell will be leaving the team in order to accept a position with the Cardinals under HC Jonathan Gannon.
- Matthew Paras reports that the Commanders are parting ways with senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that former Stanford OC Tavita Pritchard is a “prime” candidate to join the Commanders offensive staff.
- Fowler adds that if Pritchard is named as the QB coach, Ken Zampese could remain with the team in a different role.
- Josina Anderson reports that Chiefs coach Greg Lewis is expected to visit the Commanders to discuss a role with the team.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders have a “high level of interest” in hiring Lewis to a top spot on new assistant head coach and OC Eric Bieniemy’s staff.
- Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Commanders at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)
Cowboys
- According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys are promoting assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko to RB coach following the departure of Skip Peete.
Eagles
- Eagles CB Avonte Maddox posted on his Instagram account, announcing that he had successfully undergone surgery on his left toe that caused him to miss time this past season.
- Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are hiring Eagles defensive quality control Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach.
