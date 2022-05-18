NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman didn’t hold back his thoughts about Commanders QB Carson Wentz, saying that this may be the final chance for him to prove he can be a franchise quarterback.

“I think that right now, Carson had an opportunity; it didn’t end well in Philadelphia, of course,” Aikman said, via NFL.com. “He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn’t go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he’s landed in Washington. This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. I’m hopeful that he’s able to take advantage of that. Looking forward to that matchup between those two teams [in Philadelphia]. But this is kind of a defining season, I think, for Carson Wentz and what his future is going to look like.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Commanders spent frugally in free agency because they were earmarking money for a new deal for WR Terry McLaurin, especially considering how rapidly the market has grown. $20 million a year probably won’t be enough to sign him.

Cowboys

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a long-term deal for Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz is very much on the table, as the offensive coaching staff loves him.

is very much on the table, as the offensive coaching staff loves him. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal otherwise Schultz will play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Eagles

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that CB James Bradberry ’ s one-year deal with the Eagles will pay him $7.5 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, and another $2.5 million in incentives for a total of $10 million.

s one-year deal with the Eagles will pay him $7.5 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, and another $2.5 million in incentives for a total of $10 million. Schefter adds that Bradberry initially had 11 teams reach out before he narrowed it down to three, choosing the Eagles over the Jets and the Texans.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes Bradberry vetoed trades to the Jets and Texans that would have netted him around $8 million a year on a two-year deal.

He adds he thinks the Jets were trying to get Bradberry for nothing, as they knew the Giants were trying to get his contract off the books. Meanwhile, the Texans were making more serious offers to the Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles hired Rod Streater to be an area scout. Streater is a former scouting assistant with the Browns and played six years in the NFL. (Neil Stratton)