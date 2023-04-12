NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Bijan Robinson

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig would be highly surprised if the Commanders picked a quarterback in the first three rounds, as that would make for a muddled three-way competition between a rookie, Sam Howell, and Jacoby Brissett .

Adding another quarterback on Day 3 is a different matter entirely, and Standig notes there's a decent chance the Commanders draft someone like Georgia's Stetson Bennett or UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the hopes of getting a cheap backup or more.

Standig mentions the Commanders have been one of the many NFL teams that's de-emphasized linebacker in recent years, so it's likely they're content with the starting duo of Jamin Davis and Cody Barton.

and . Jason La Canfora mentions that the Commanders are among the teams who “love” Maryland CB Deonte Banks.

Cowboys

Per Matt Barrows, Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu has official visits with 14 NFL teams including the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, and Texans.

According to Todd Archer, Iowa State OLB Will McDonald is having a top-30 visit with the Cowboys.

is having a top-30 visit with the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero reports that Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Panthers as well.

Eagles

Multiple front office executives who spoke with Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post identified the Eagles as a “strong fit” for Texans RB Bijan Robinson.

“[Eagles GM Howie Roseman wouldn’t give a f— about people saying he took a running back too high,” an executive tells La Canfora about the Eagles taking Robinson. “If you watch this kid, there shouldn’t be any blowback, anyway. He’s that good.”

A GM added: “Howie would do it.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Eagles are scheduled to host UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a pre-draft visit.