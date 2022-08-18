NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes Commanders LB Nathan Gerry took reps with the offensive unit as a tight end on Thursday because the team had just two tight ends available.

took reps with the offensive unit as a tight end on Thursday because the team had just two tight ends available. Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said LB Jamin Davis is playing with more confidence and is expected to have a big year for the team: “I think he is playing with more certainty and more confidence…He’s locked in, and mentally, he really understands where he belongs, and he is able to come to life. We are seeing that. He is having a strong camp…(We) need him to play well.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ‘s foot injury is not considered serious and has no structural damage, with no long-term concerns.

‘s foot injury is not considered serious and has no structural damage, with no long-term concerns. Lamb added he’s fine, he suffered a cut on his foot that required stitches. (Calvin Watkins)

Rookie WR Ty Fryfogle is expected to miss about four weeks with a hamstring injury. Dallas waived Fryfogle on Tuesday with an injury designation and could be a practice squad target when he fully heals. (Mike Garafolo)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has an idea of what he is expecting from his team on offense this season.

“We’re definitely excited to see some consistency with the play calling and the fundamentals and how we execute our plays — everybody being on the same page,” Hurts told CBS Sports. “That’s the main thing I’ve been preaching. Forget all the different factors that may change. How can we be on the same page? How can we communicate? How can we be consistent? I think having the same people around helps that a lot.”

Hurts also has no problem with how things went in the first preseason game and remains convinced that consistency is the key.

“I don’t think I was missing anything. I think everything happened the way it was supposed to,” Hurts added. “For me, I think timing is everything. That goes to show for any great team, for any great dynasty, any great thing out there — it takes time. With that time, you have to communicate, you have to do your job, you have to hold each other accountable so you can be on the same page. That’s what we’re striving to do here. Just communicate, get on the same page, go out there and execute.”

Giants

Giants DB Julian Love has his eyes on RB Saquon Barkley in practice and feels that the former second overall pick is going to return better than ever in 2022.

“There was a play today where he busts through the middle and I was trying to hawk him down,” Love told The New York Post. “That dude has some juice to him. His past few years have been tough on him physically and mentally, but he’s been really attacking this offseason in what he wants to do for the team. He’s a warrior, and he’s coming back stronger than ever.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones said he underwent a neck procedure earlier this offseason during the winter. (Ryan Dunleavy)

said he underwent a neck procedure earlier this offseason during the winter. (Ryan Dunleavy) Jones added that his neck operation was “completely unrelated to football.” Jones of course was shut down late last season with a neck issue. (Ryan Dunleavy)