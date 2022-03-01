NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s John Keim looks at the Commanders’ options at quarterback this offseason, writing that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is the best fit out of the big names that have been speculated as being available, though Seattle hasn’t given any indication it’s willing to trade him yet.
- Keim doesn’t think either the Packers or QB Aaron Rodgers would be interested in a trade to Washington, while Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct are a tough PR sell given the team’s history in that area.
- A more likely trade target might be 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but Keim points out the team has to evaluate whether it’s worth giving up a Day 2 pick and presumably a contract extension for Garoppolo, or whether it makes more sense to go after a cheaper bridge quarterback and roll the dice on a rookie.
- Keim adds there are a number of connections on the Commanders coaching staff and front office to Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater, who will be a free agent. There are a couple to Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky as well, and he and Raiders QB Marcus Mariota are two options the Commanders will consider.
- Any of those latter three would be paired with a rookie quarterback, potentially a second or third-round choice, per Keim.
- Wilson was asked on The Today Show if he would consider coming to play for the Commanders: “I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean, I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast but Seattle’s the place I’m at right now and I love it.” (JP Finlay)
Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the possibility of the team using the franchise tag a player such as TE Dalton Schultz or DE Randy Gregory: “We haven’t ruled out. That’s been in the strategy meetings.” (Michael Gehlken)
- According to Jones, it doesn’t appear as if the Cowboys will utilize the Rams’ strategy of going all-in to win a Super Bowl: “We could do some things that would allow us to keep most of our guys if we wanted to push it all out, but then we’d have a much bigger problem next year and the year after.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones threw his support behind HC Mike McCarthy after the team fell short in the playoffs: “We went 12-5. Most people consider that a success. It’s not around here b/c we didn’t win a championship. His track record speaks for itself. He’s won a Super Bowl, been to champ. games. I love his leadership style.” (Machota)
- Jones said RB Ezekiel Elliott will be a member of the team next year: “I want Zeke on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries, I mean, he is a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back and I think he’s going to help us win. Obviously, his contract, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here.” (Todd Archer)
- Jones said the team plans on utilizing most of its cap space to re-sign their free-agents, but wouldn’t rule out spending to bring in outside help, if the value is there: “If I am looking into a crystal ball right now, I see most of our money in free agency going to our current players. That may change; we may come across a value on a player that is just one we got to take. I don’t want to rule it out.” (Gehlken)
- McCarthy announced Tuesday Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently underwent a left shoulder clean-up surgery: “It’s not a concern. He’s doing well.” (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy was asked about the rumors connecting Sean Payton to the Cowboys’ head coach job: “It’s a narrative I don’t want to be part of.“
- McCarthy added he and owner Jerry Jones briefly discussed it: “We laughed about it and moved on. …I don’t see it as any type of topic that gets in the way of winning.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo reports several teams are in the mix to sign Cowboys free agent S Damontae Kazee, who is expected to be in “high demand” this offseason.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman reports the Eagles and Browns are planning joint practices in Cleveland during the 2022 NFL preseason.
Giants
- New Giants GM Joe Schoen was asked about potentially trading notable players such as RB Saquon Barkley: “I’m open to anything. … I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m going to listen.” (Adam Beasley)
- Schoen was specifically about WR Kadarius Toney and whether they would be open to moving him: “I don’t think Kadarius is a tradeable piece.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Schoen said they will begin making salary cap cuts soon and they are currently working through some contingencies with agents. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- As for the quarterback position, Schoen said: “Daniel Jones is our starting quarterback right now.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Regarding Jones, Schoen added that he’s is in the building all the time: “I’ve been really impressed with the kid.” (Dan Salomone)
- Schoen told reporters that they’re open to moving back, moving up, or staying in the draft. If there’s a player available that they like, he’s not afraid to go get him. (Dan Salomone)
- Schoen made it clear they’re open to all possibilities this offseason: “I’m open for business… We’re gonna keep all our options open.” (Pat Leonard)
- New Giants HC Brian Daboll said DC Don Martindale was the right fit for his staff and has a great track record as a coordinator. (Dan Salomone)
- As for new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Daboll said he had a “very smart interview” and they have a lot of confidence in him. (Dan Salomone)
- Daboll hasn’t decided whether he’ll call plays for the Giants at this time or if he’ll delegate that duty to OC Mike Kafka. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Daboll did say that he thinks Barkley can be one best running backs in the NFL if he stays healthy. (Ryan Dunleavy)
