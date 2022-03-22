NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz found out he was probably done in Indianapolis at the same time everyone else did following a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Super Bowl Sunday. A few weeks later, the deal was done, ending his time with the Colts after just a year.

“I got a call from my agent on Super Bowl Sunday and found that out, and I was like ‘OK, is there’s truth in that?’” Wentz said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “So that was really the first time I’d heard it. Definitely caught me off guard, caught my agent and everybody, family, off-guard. I had no idea how it all transpired, it’s been a whirlwind.”

Being traded twice in about 12 months by teams who made major investments in him and who had coaches who were advocates, at least at one point, should be a wake-up call for Wentz. He appears to be aware of that.

“For me, I try to not let it change who I am, necessarily, but at the same time, just, ‘OK, what could I have done better?’” he said. “Whether it was something big or small that didn’t work, or all of those things, you just take little nuggets of that, try and still be the same person, same player, and just try and always have that growth mindset. The same way I do with my marriage, my kids, my friendships, all of it, just continue to get a little bit better and learn from past experiences and I look forward to continuing to do that for the rest of my career.”

Wentz has been critiqued for his leadership, mechanics, accuracy and decision-making. Ultimately, though, he understands if he doesn’t win games with his new team, he’ll be on the outs again.

“Winning cures all, as you learn in this league real quick,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that are in your control and a lot of things that are outside of your control. But honestly, it’s finding a way to win and finding a way to deliver in big moments and all of those things. At the end of the day, I think that’s what everyone cares about as a quarterback — ‘Are you a winner?’ And so you have to find a way to deliver in those big moments and try and not make them bigger than they need to be and just go deliver.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said his surgically-repaired left shoulder is fine. (Calvin Watkins)

said his surgically-repaired left shoulder is fine. (Calvin Watkins) Prescott said that free agency, and watching his friends and teammates depart to other opportunities is the hardest part of the league to him: “This is the hardest part of the league to me, just watching teammates & friends watching men who u have grown up with the past few years on the field and off the field leave, depart and understand that’s the business of this game.” (Watkins)

Prescott believes that WR CeeDee Lamb is ready to step into the number-one receiver role with WR Amari Cooper now in Cleveland: “I think that’s the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years, it’s exciting. He hasn’t really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he’s going to be ready for it. I know he’s already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.’’ (PFT)

is ready to step into the number-one receiver role with WR now in Cleveland: “I think that’s the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years, it’s exciting. He hasn’t really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he’s going to be ready for it. I know he’s already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.’’ (PFT) The contract for Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong is for two years at $13 million, including $1 million in sack incentives and a 2024 void year. The deal also includes $6 million fully guaranteed, a $4.5 million signing bonus, and a $500,000 roster bonus for both years. (Michael Gehlken)

Giants