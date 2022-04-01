NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera invests a lot of time and energy trying to fight the public perception of his team, which is saddled by persistent controversies that follow owner Dan Snyder and the team’s lack of success on the field for years. Rivera believes things have improved since he’s come on board.

“I think it’s a lot better than that people are portraying it. I’ll tell you that right now,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “Consciously going into free agency, (we tried) to make sure people understand that. Why not come to us? We have a solid offensive line, we got a 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver. We just tried to make sure people understand that there’s an opportunity to be successful, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Still, it’s hard to call Washington a free agent destination this offseason. They’ve signed only two outside free agents and were rumored to be spurned by former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson who wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause. Then again, there are mitigating factors — the trade for QB Carson Wentz sucked up most of the Commanders’ cap space and Seattle was hesitant to trade Wilson to another NFC team anyway. Rivera the salesman is quick to point that out.

“Well, how many of those guys did we go after?” Rivera said. “That’s the thing. … It’s one thing (to say) there’s no way he was going there. Do you really know that? Did you ask the guy? Let’s stop assuming. Let’s stop hearing stuff secondhand and throwing that out at us. I mean, we’re an easy target. I get it. But quite honestly, I’m tired of it. I really am, but the only way to fix it is win. And that’s true. I mean, that really is the truth. You have to win. That’s obviously our No. 1 priority is building a football team that wins.”

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson mentioned the Bills, Bears, Buccaneers, Colts, and Commanders were all showing interest in him as a free agent. (All Things Covered)

Cowboys

When asked about Cowboys LB Micah Parsons converting to defensive end, HC Mike McCarthy responded that they want him “moving around.”

“The people that say, ‘Hey, why don’t you play him at defensive end?’ very fair. That’s a very fair question,” said McCarthy, via David Helman of the team’s official site. “But we’ve made it clear: We want him moving around.”

McCarthy mentioned that Parsons recorded seven sacks at linebacker and six as a defensive end last season.

“It would be very easy to just line him up at end and play him there every down, but the fact of the matter is he had, what, 13 sacks. Seven came from the linebacker position, six from the defensive end position,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy thinks restricting Parsons to one position would limit his production.

“I know as an offensive guy, you’re helping me if you can line him up at one position every time,” McCarthy said.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that they are still looking to address the right tackle role in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Obviously, I’d say we’ll be looking to add,” Daboll said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “That’s an important spot.”

Daboll praised OL Jon Feliciano‘s ability to play multiple positions and understands his system.

“I’ve been around Jon for quite some time,” Daboll said. “He’s played guard in games. He’s played some backup center where I was at. He’s done a good job. He’s a smart, veteran player that understands our system and has played in there a fair amount — maybe not in games, but we’ve seen him in practices and things like that. He was always a valuable piece for where I was the last couple years.”

Daboll said that they signed Tyrod Taylor as a backup and feels encouraged by what he’s seen from Daniel Jones.

“He came in as a backup,” Daboll said. “We’ve seen Daniel the last few years. I think Daniel has got good athleticism. He’s made some really good throws. I’m sure there’s plays that he wants back, just like everybody. I think going into it right now with Monday, we’ve got it set the way we want it set.”

Daboll said they plan to balance how they use Jones’ athleticism as a runner and passer.

“We’ll see,” Daboll said. “He’s athletic. He’s big. He’s strong. I know he’s had some injuries. I think it’s always a balancing act, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to try to use your players the best way you can use them to try to win a game.”

Washington TE Cade Otton said he had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Justin Melo)