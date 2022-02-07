NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions that the other two finalists for Washington’s name were the Wolves and the Redtails.
Cowboys
- Todd Archer of ESPN reports Cowboys are finalizing a deal to hire former Texans WR coach Robert Prince in the same role.
- Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn are both expected to remain with the team after Miami hired former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. (Michael Gehlken)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants have an interest in former Broncos HC Vic Fangio, but adds there still hasn’t been an interview scheduled.
- Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reports Don Martindale interviewed in person for the Giants defensive coordinator position on Sunday. Martindale was tabbed as a potential replacement choice for new HC Brian Daboll if former DC Patrick Graham wasn’t retained.
- NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton reports former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks interviewed in person for the Giants DC job on Monday.
- The Giants had informed Wilks he would not be offered the team’s defensive coordinator job. However, Wilks was told this before the Raiders hired Graham to be the team’s new defensive coordinator. (Josina Anderson)
- The Giants announced co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz is not being retained by the team, having joined with former GM David Gettleman in 2018. (Stapleton)
- Newly re-signed Giants QB Davis Webb on his history with Daboll from their time together with the Bills: “Unique ability to bring the best out of everyone. I’m a way better player and way better person than I was earlier. When I do get into coaching, I’m going to take the most I’ve ever learned from him.” (Ryan Dunleavy)
