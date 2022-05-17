NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders drafted LB Jamin Davis in the first round last year hoping he’d be the latest star hand-picked by HC Ron Rivera, who had a great track record with the position in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago. Davis struggled as a rookie, though, and there was a lot of talk about linebacker being a big need for the Commanders early in the offseason before they went about things a different way. Now, the hope seems to be that Davis is better with the benefit of experience.

“Based on what I’ve seen as far as the way he’s practiced during the OTA periods, he’s looking good, he’s moving fast,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “We’re doing a lot of walk-through stuff right now, a lot of formation recognition and adjustment, and listening to him communicate and talk out there has been good. Again, right now, all we’re really looking for is that we’re going in the right direction, and that’s probably been one of the biggest pluses right now.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys drafted first-round OL Tyler Smith with a long-term goal of plugging him in at left tackle when the time comes to replace Tyron Smith. In the meantime, the hope is he can win the starting left guard job but that will require some transitional time given he was a left tackle at Tulsa.

“We certainly don’t have a rock-solid plan for training camp yet,” Cowboys OL coach Joe Philbin said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I think we’re going to go one day at a time. I told him when we drafted him that there are 99 steps that you have to take to be ready to play in an NFL game. I thought (Friday) was a good first step and we’ll try to build from there.”

Giants

Giants third-round CB Cordale Flott has been working with team trainers about gaining anywhere from five to ten pounds in order to match the physicality of the NFL.

“I’ve been doing it all my life: Being built like this, growing up, playing this game of football, everybody telling me I’m too small to do it,” Flott said, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “I just focus on making an impact on the team. I’m ready. Hopefully, I get the job. Right now, I’m just focusing on improving and being able to fit wherever I am needed. I need more of a physical mindset, without using my hands. Watching receivers’ tendencies, and understanding what he is going to do before the play, is what I am going to work on. In the league, it’s different within the 5-yard range. The hashes are different, so it’s a different ballgame as far as concepts with the boundaries and not being so close to the sidelines. It’s a big adjustment.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan says Giants DL Leonard Williams and CB Adoree’ Jackson should be on notice as potential cap casualties next season if their level of play slips or doesn’t improve.

