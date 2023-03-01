NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Albert Breer of SI.com has heard that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would be as interested, if not more so, in buying the Seahawks than the Commanders.

According to Breer, the Commanders didn't plan to draft a quarterback last year, but Sam Howell was graded so much higher than anyone left on their board that they felt they had to grab him in round five.

Even so, Breer expects the Commanders to study the quarterbacks hard in the draft this year.

Nicki Jhabvala reports the Commanders are interviewing former University of Colorado HC Karl Dorrell for their receivers coach job.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy thinks former OC Kellen Moore “did an excellent job” during his time in Dallas but thinks that “change is healthy every few years” and it was best to part ways: “I just felt this was a good time to make that change,” via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy said they will continue building their offense around Dak Prescott : "We feel strongly about his future, and we'll definitely build this thing around him," per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

McCarthy felt their offense could use a "new voice" going forward and Prescott is excited about a "new challenge" ahead of next season: "We all could use a new voice. We all could use a sense of motivation, challenge, and so forth. This is a new challenge for him, these are his words; he's very excited about it. He's had a chance to go from the different variations of the offense that was in place, he's getting ready to take another turn as far as the variation of what we're getting ready to do. We're going to build it off of what he has established," via the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll plan on targeting wide receivers who have the ability to create separation this offseason.

“(Dabes) wants guys who can separate. If you can separate, no matter how tall, short, or wide, if you can separate, we’ll find a way to use them within the offense whether it’s outside, inside, or slot. That’s one of the unique skills that Daboll has is taking the players and the skill set that he has and developing the offense around their skill set,” Schoen told reporters, via GiantsWire.com.