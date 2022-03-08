NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson chose the Broncos out of the teams that inquired with Seattle, picking them over the Commanders and at least one other team.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Washington offered high picks in the next three drafts for Wilson. But Seattle wanted to trade Wilson outside of the NFC.
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports the Commanders are trying to renegotiate S Landon Collins‘ contract. Standig has previously reported Washington would like Collins back, but not at his current cap figure.
- Reports that Washington reached out to every other NFL team about a quarterback drew some attention, but Commanders GM Martin Mayhew clarified they were a bit more focused: “[We’ve] spoken to everybody in every club that has a quarterback that we think might be available.”
- According to Standig, the Commanders met with five top quarterback prospects at the Combine, including Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
- The Commanders also had formal interviews with Arkansas WR Treylon Burks, Wyoming LB Chad Muma, Baylor RB Abram Smith and Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce.
- Standig notes the Commanders would welcome back OT Cornelius Lucas and DT Tim Settle but both will test the market and could get more money elsewhere.
Cowboys
- Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys are interested in re-signing WR Cedrick Wilson but will allow him to test the free-agent market.
- The Cowboys had formal interviews at the Combine with Arkansas WR Treylon Burks, Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely, Tennessee OL Cade Mays, Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann and Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning. (Bobby Belt)
Giants
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports the Giants are expected to move on from fullbacks Elijhaa Penny and Cullen Gillaspia.
