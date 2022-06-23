NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera didn’t hesitate to mention DB Jeremy Reaves when asked about who stood out from the team’s offseason activities.

“Jeremy Reaves has really practiced with confidence, and you can tell he gets it,” Rivera said, via Commanders Wire. “He understands the concepts even better now. You see him taking charge out there as I like to call them the air traffic controllers, you know, that are helping with the checks, helping to make calls to get guys lined up and stuff like that. That’s what you’re really looking for.”

Cowboys

The Athletic’s Jon Machota notes the Cowboys are expected to keep a fullback on the final roster and gives the edge to Ryan Nall because he has more experience than Nick Ralston .

because he has more experience than . If WR Michael Gallup starts the season on the PUP list, Machota expects 2021 fifth-round WR Simi Fehoko to make the roster.

starts the season on the PUP list, Machota expects 2021 fifth-round WR to make the roster. Machota has the Cowboys keeping 11 defensive linemen and still needing to cut veteran DT Carlos Watkins .

. Fifth-round LB Damone Clark is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from spinal fusion surgery, so he won’t count against the active roster. Machota projects the last two spots going to Luke Gifford and sixth-round rookie Devin Harper , but both will primarily see their snaps come on special teams.

is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from spinal fusion surgery, so he won’t count against the active roster. Machota projects the last two spots going to and sixth-round rookie , but both will primarily see their snaps come on special teams. At cornerback, if the Cowboys keep only six then Machota says there will be a battle between 2021 third-rounder Nahshon Wright and fifth-round rookie DaRon Bland. Veteran C.J. Goodwin should have a spot locked up as a special teams ace.

Giants

Former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about the Giants’ situation with QB Daniel Jones and if he can turn things around in New York.

“Daniel Jones is an interesting one for me because I’ve had coaches that have crossed over with him as well,” Fitzpatrick said, via the New York Post. “And I’ve met him and know him a little bit. Really nice guy. But then to turn it over and say, ‘OK, well, how has he played?’ I think it’s been a tough situation. There have been a lot of injuries. There’s been a lot of stuff he’s had to play through. I actually really like his talent.

“I think the running part of it was a surprise for me. I didn’t know that he was going to be as athletic as he is. But this is a make-or-break year for him. He knows that and everybody in the world knows that. So it’s not going to be a matter of is he putting in the work, because I know that he’s got a strong work ethic. But it’s gonna be about results this year. Is he going to be able to produce or not?”