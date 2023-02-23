NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they are ecstatic to land Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator at his introductory press conference: “We got our guy,” per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.
- Bieniemy feels it is time for a “new challenge” after leaving the Chiefs: “It’s been an amazing journey getting to this point. But now it’s time for a new challenge. And looking at these guys up front (several Commanders players in the front row), Eric Bieniemy’s fired up,” via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
- Bieniemy reiterated that he is eager for something new after being Kansas City’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2022: “One thing in this profession you learn: Comfort is the enemy of progress. … I’m about accepting challenges moving forward. On top of that, I’m willing to embrace this journey.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- As for why he came to the Commanders, Bieniemy pointed to the talent on their roster: “Why not Washington? Look at all the talent. Look at the players they have. … I have never backed down from a challenge. I embrace this challenge.” (Vacchiano)
- Bieniemy said he’s not thinking about eventually becoming a head coach and is focused on being Washington’s offensive coordinator: “Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process. I live in the moment. I’ve got to be where my feet are. Right now my feet are planted right here.” (Vacchiano)
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota says Cowboys LT Tyron Smith may have played his final snap in Dallas and is a potential cap casualty this offseason.
Giants
- SNY’s Connor Hughes says Giants QB Daniel Jones and his agents haven’t made any formal contract requests yet with hard numbers but it’s expected to come soon. And it’s expected to be high, perhaps $40 to $45 million a year or more.
- Hughes adds that means Jones is probably going to get the franchise tag, as New York won’t meet that high of an asking price.
- Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News writes Jones did not break off contract negotiations in order to switch his representation and his decision to change agencies delayed the start of talks.
- According to Leonard, the Giants have not negotiated with Jones as of Monday, February 20.
- Leonard thinks the Giants are interested in signing Jones to a long-term deal, but the quarterback wants to be compensated like a top player at his position.
- Leonard believes the franchise tag’s $32.4 million comes “way short” of what Jones is looking for, while New York cannot afford to have Jones cost $32.4 million in cap and cash.
- In the end, Leonard feels it is “more likely than not” that New York will get a deal done with Jones.
- Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Giants at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)
