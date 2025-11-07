NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Frankie Luvu

Commanders

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu had his one-game suspension overturned after being fined three times for illegal hip-drop tackles. Luvu said he isn’t going to change how he plays, but isn’t going out there looking to cause harm.

“I play one way, and that’s the only way I know how to play — that’s fast, physical and downhill,” Luvu said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I [don’t] wake up on Sunday mornings and go, ‘I can’t wait to go out there and hurt somebody,'” Luvu said. “I respect my peers, I respect the players, and I respect the game and also my reputation. … I play it aggressive, violently.”

“I feel like I’m under the microscope. What I can control is to go out there and make my tackles and not leave it up to [them], where it’s another fine or another thing I’m trying to appeal.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus has come under criticism following Dallas’ two consecutive losses. Dallas owner Jerry Jones still feels that Eberflus brought the defense “out of a nosedive” to start the season.

“I see a guy that’s very pragmatic,” Jones said, via CowboysWire. “He’s got his eye on the ball. He knows the things, in my mind, where we need to make adjustments. And where we’re not making adjustments, I think is the best way to say it. But the main thing is, he’s been in some hard times before relative to his team not playing well, and he’s brought them out of a nosedive. That’s the key thing.”

The Cowboys have had three defensive coordinators in as many years, including Dan Quinn in 2023, Mike Zimmer in 2024, and Eberflus now. Jones admits that the amount of turnover in the role has hurt them.

“I’ve erred over the last three years with the changing of defensive coordinators,” Jones said. “When I look back, if I see one thing that I had to do over again, I would have tried to not change out our coordinator every year over the last three years. Continuity; I know better. Continuity in football is important.”

Giants

Giants K Graham Gano came in with a neck injury at the beginning of the week and is not practicing on Thursday. (Jordan Raanan)

came in with a neck injury at the beginning of the week and is not practicing on Thursday. (Jordan Raanan) Gano said he has a herniated disc pressing against his spine, but he’s hopeful that he’ll be able to practice on Friday: “It’s unbelievably frustrating.” (Pat Leonard)