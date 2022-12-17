NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Saquon Barkley, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio commented on the team bringing back DE Chase Young from a long absence due to injury.

“He’s able to do some things,” Del Rio said. via CommandersWire.com. “I wouldn’t call him full speed at this point in everything he’s doing, but he’s working at it. He’s giving it everything he has, and when he is right, we’re going to play him. But until he is right, we’re not going to play him.”

“He’s been pretty steady with me,” Del Rio continued. “We have a good relationship. We communicate often and I just want him to approach it like we’re talking about, and not really concern himself with the clutter, or the outside noise. Any of that. Don’t feel any of that. Just work hard every day. Get the conditioning right. Make sure you’re on top of things and when it’s time, we’ll go.”

“Yeah, I think we’ll wanna be wise about that,” Del Rio said of Young’s return. “We’ll address that when it’s time. But right now we’re just working. Again, when we get that green light, we’ll unleash him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said OT Tyron Smith has been getting time at right tackle in practice and they’ve worked on five different offensive line combinations this week: “You’ll see different combinations throughout the game (Sunday). Tyron is an ultimate team guy. Tyron just wants to win.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on new WR T.Y. Hilton: "He's pretty much got the playbook down at every position. The guy is a vet, he's played a lot of ball, and he's played with a lot of different coordinators in different systems. No surprise at all. And obviously, he's smart." (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he feels good and plans on playing against the Commanders on Sunday.

“I feel pretty good. I don’t feel no better or no worse than anyone else who is in Week 15,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “I feel the same way. I put a lot of work in my body. I put a lot of money in my body. I’m just happy. Last couple years I haven’t been this healthy in December. I’m healthy and I just want to go out there and try to make a difference for my team.”

Barkley does not have any limitations this week and is practicing in full.

“No restrictions,” Giants HC Brian Daboll said. “He had a full practice.“