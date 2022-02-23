NFC Notes: Commanders, Dalton Schultz, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

There are a lot of teams who need quarterbacks this offseason and a lot of teams who are prepared to do a lot to get one. Commanders HC Ron Rivera made it clear his team will be in the mix and understands how much easier life with a franchise quarterback is, even if finding one can be a quest.

“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of (quarterbacks),” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type (of) player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.”

“If you look at what’s happened the last couple of years, you would say, yeah, that’s the thing to do,” Rivera added. “There’s a lot of options out there right now. Do any of them come to fruition? I can’t tell you that. But what I can tell you is we’re vetting every possibility.”

Last offseason, Washington wasn’t in a place where it felt it could mortgage future picks or players to go get Matthew Stafford from the Lions, and at any rate Stafford didn’t really want to go anywhere besides Los Angeles. This year, Rivera believes the Commanders are a much more attractive landing spot for a passer and sounds like a man ready to be more aggressive.

“If you feel like you need to get those pieces, and you can get those pieces using draft capital or whatever capital you have in terms of player trades and all that good stuff, why not do it?” Rivera said.

Rivera suggested the Commanders could add a quarterback in both free agency and the draft.

“We’re more than likely going to have a veteran on the roster, more than likely have another veteran, more than likely have an opportunity to have a rookie on the roster as well,” he said.

Given that, Standig thinks restricted free agent QB Kyle Allen might no longer be in the team’s plans.

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke is currently the only passer under contract in 2022 and Rivera confirmed his roster spot is safe: "I think that's a fair assumption."

Cowboys

PFF’s Doug Kyed mentions that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz should have a large free-agent market this offseason, as he is the most well-balanced tight end of the group.

PFF's Doug Kyed mentions that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz should have a large free-agent market this offseason, as he is the most well-balanced tight end of the group. PFF's Brad Spielberger notes the tag for Schultz would be $10.9 million, which is less than what Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is slated to account for on the cap in 2022. Spielberger adds Schultz had more targets and receptions last season than Cooper.

Another tag candidate would be Cowboys DE Randy Gregory but Spielberger points out he only played limited snaps in 2021, which might cause Dallas to shy away from the $17.89 million tag.

Fansided's Matt Lombardo reports that league sources do not expect the Cowboys to use the franchise tag on either Schultz or Gregory, citing how little financial flexibility Dallas has this offseason.

Jayron Kearse is excited to have DC Dan Quinn back next season: "Getting Dan Quinn back was a huge win, and it was much-needed just to try your best to keep this group together. Because of the strides we made in Year 1, it can give us a lot of upside going into Year 2, with guys being together." (Jon Machota)

The Cowboys are hiring former Cowboys and Titans LB Joe Bowden. (Matt Zenitz)

Giants

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia mentions Bills OL Jon Feliciano might be a trade target for the Giants given the team’s sizable need for OL help and how many former Buffalo coaches and staffers migrated to New York this offseason.

might be a trade target for the Giants given the team’s sizable need for OL help and how many former Buffalo coaches and staffers migrated to New York this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Walder reports the Giants are promoting Cade Knox from analytics intern to a game management role.

from analytics intern to a game management role. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Jordan Reid look at the Giants’ options with the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in the draft. Raanan expects the Giants to target offensive tackle and edge rusher, with Reid noting either N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu or Mississippi State OT Charles Cross should be on the board at No. 5.