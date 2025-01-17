NFC Notes: Commanders, Deion Sanders Coaching Buzz, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has liked what he’s seen out of WR Dyami Brown and said that his maturity level and his approach to preparation have improved since he’s been in the NFL.

“Yeah, they’ve all stepped up when their number’s been called, and Dyami is the guy who, when we got here, I had known about him from North Carolina,” Kingsbury said, via Commanders Wire. “We obviously looked at him when I was at Arizona. And just, I guess the attitude and the approach really has gotten more business-like and more professional throughout this season and it’s paying off. I mean, he’s showing up over and over and over, always been able to run, always been able to be really good with the ball in his hands, but his route technique and fundamentals, things like that are really improving and it’s a credit to him and the way he is approached this season. And so, to have a game like that, in that type of environment was really cool to see that hard work paying off.”

Cowboys

Although the Cowboys signing Deion Sanders as their next head coach has been picking up steam since parting ways with Mike McCarthy , Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda mentions he hasn’t spoken to any league source who considers Sanders a realistic candidate for Dallas.

According to Pauline, the “main allure” of signing Sanders is to acquire his considerably strong coaching staff and he’d be expected to bring a cast of assistants with prior head coaching experience.

Pauline, citing league insiders, names Eagles OC Kellen Moore and former TE Jason Witten as the top two candidates to land the job.

Giants

Art Stapleton reports he’s hearing Jets S coach Marquand Manuel could fill one of the Giants’ position coach roles for their defensive secondary.