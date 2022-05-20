NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When asked about Colts’ owner Jim Irsay describing that they made a “mistake” with Carson Wentz, the new Commanders quarterback said on The Volume Sports podcast that he didn’t anticipate how things turned out in Indianapolis.

“I mean, it is what it is, you know. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Wentz said. “I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end. Obviously I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor. But yeah, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect things to unfold the way they did and I thought things were in a pretty good place there. I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. Can’t say enough good things about the people over there. Yeah, it kinda came out of left field, you know? He’s entitled to his own opinion and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Quez Watkins said A.J. Brown brings an “extra threat” to their receivers group and doesn’t expect his own role to change.

“I loved us [getting A.J. Brown],” Watkins said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s an extra threat in the room. For us, we’re going to be really dynamic. We’re all good guys, we’re all going to compete, we’re all going to do our part. My role is not going to change — I’m going to continue to do what I do.”

Watkins added that he got out of his “comfort zone” last season as an inside receiver after lining up on the outside throughout his career.

“Honestly, last year helped me get out of my comfort zone,” Watkins said. “I played outside all my career, but moving in the slot got me out of my comfort zone. Now, I’m able to go inside or outside, being able to do both, it’s just another tool for me.”

Watkins explained the differences between lining up on the inside and outside.

“Playing inside, it was just finding my way through certain defenders. Outside, I’m just going through one corner, I just have one man to beat. It’s like an obstacle course inside, and outside I’m able to use more of my speed.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that the team has stressed taking care of the ball, but at the same time, he doesn’t want QB Daniel Jones playing timidly.

“Yeah, look, we want to make sure we protect the ball,” Daboll said, via ESPN. “But again, you can’t go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he’s got a shot on the right read, let it go. There’s going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We’re going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose.”

Jones is working on integrating an aggressive mentality while also placing an emphasis on taking care of the ball.

“The facts were we were turning the ball over a lot. I was turning the ball over a lot,” Jones said. “But I don’t know. I think as a quarterback you have to be able to do both — you have to be aggressive, take shots, but also protect the ball. It’s finding the balance there and the best guys can do that. So I’m always working to improve that piece of the decision-making process and being smart.”

Daboll doesn’t want to take away from Jones’ playstyle, but rather find a middle ground between aggressiveness and carelessness.

“Yeah, you never want to throw interceptions,” Jones said. “But just the idea to be aggressive. Take your shots. Make something happen. Let the receivers know we’re going to do that. We’re going to give you all opportunities to make plays and we’re counting on you to make plays in situations. I think that is kind of a mindset he has to attack a defense, attack downfield. And as a quarterback and decision-maker, you’re a big part of that. That’s something we talked about and he wants to see at practice.”

Jones said this isn’t a stark contrast to how he’s been coached in the past.

“It’s not like a hard change in mindset. A lot of it is just understanding plays, understanding situations, understanding philosophies on when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive. I think those are all specific to certain situations,” Jones said. “I don’t think it’s a big overarching mindset you apply aimless every play. I think it’s specific to what the play is trying to do, what the coverage is doing and understanding that piece.“