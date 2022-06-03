NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner said first-round WR Jahan Dotson is showing an ability to separate from coverage and make receptions in OTAs.

“He’s done a nice job. He came in and it looks like it’s not too big for him,” Turner said, via Ethan Cadeux of NBC Sports. “He’s playing fast, he’s consistently getting separation and he’s catching the ball.”

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic is “shocked” with how quickly Dotson is learning their offense.

“Just to see a young rookie come in and be so developed. He’s developed, he’s running crisp routes. I’m very shocked how [quickly] he’s learned the offense,” McKissic said. “He’s doing incredible. He’s learning the offense, flying around and making plays.”

Turner thinks that they will be able to do “a lot of things” with Dotson next season.

“The guys like him. Carson [and] the quarterbacks like throwing the ball to him,” Turner said. “So, just continuing to have him work and get better. There’s a lot of things we’ll be able to do with him.”

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Commanders were one of seven other teams that tried to claim DL John Cominsky after the Falcons cut him. The Lions had the highest waiver priority.

Eagles

Eagles OC Shane Steichen said he’ll continue calling plays in 2022. (Jeff McLane)

said he’ll continue calling plays in 2022. (Jeff McLane) Albert Breer reports that the Eagles are promoting vice president of football operations and strategy Alec Halaby and vice president of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari into assistant general manager roles.

and vice president of football operations and compliance into assistant general manager roles. Eagles DE Brandon Graham feels like “nothing ever happened” after sustaining a torn Achilles in September of last year and has been involved throughout their offseason program. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

Giants

Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb called Daniel Jones the “smartest quarterback I’ve been around” and thinks he has a “high ceiling” under HC Brian Daboll, OC Mike Kafka, and QBs coach Shea Tierney.

“Daniel is a competitive, competitive dude. He’s super smart. Probably the smartest quarterback I’ve been around. He has a high, high, high ceiling and I think Dabes, Shea and Mike are going to help him reach it,” Webb said, via the Breaking Big Blue Podcast.