NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Jordan Schultz does not see a scenario where the Commanders trade DE Chase Young away this offseason, despite recent speculation.
- Schultz adds he’s checked around with his sources and has yet to find anyone who has said otherwise.
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig explores some other options for the Commanders besides taking a quarterback in the first round of the draft. He thinks they could address linebacker with someone like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, then pivot to quarterback in the second round with someone who slips, like Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder perhaps.
- He adds this is assuming Washington signs a lower-cost veteran in free agency like Mitchell Trubisky or Marcus Mariota to compete and prevent the Commanders from relying on a rookie out of the gates.
- Adam Beasley of PFN notes that it makes no sense for the Commanders to franchise tag G Brandon Scherff again, as his salary would be above $25 million and would use up all but $5 million of Washington’s cap space. If the team has any plans to keep him, it will likely require a long-term deal.
- Scherff has commented on his desire to remain in Washington several times up to this point: “I’d love to be here, and I hope I can end my career here. I said that the last couple of times, and that’s always the goal for me, is to kind of finish where you started.”
- Commanders GM Martin Mayhew has also made it known that the team has attempted to figure the situation out and will continue to do so going forward: “Fans should know we made every effort to get something done, and we’ll continue to work on that. We made an offer for him to be the highest-paid offensive guard in the history of the NFL. We’ll keep that dialogue to see where things go.”
- The Commanders announced that Juan Castillo has been hired as their new TE coach.
Eagles
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye points out Chargers WR Mike Williams has a number of connections to current Eagles coaches, including HC Nick Sirianni and OC Shane Steichen, which could help make for an appealing fit for both sides should Williams reach free agency.
- However if the Eagles need to pursue a cheaper alternative, Colts WR Zach Pascal also is someone Sirianni is familiar with. Kaye notes Eagles WR coach Aaron Moorehead was also Cardinals WR Christian Kirk‘s position coach in college.
- Kaye mentions Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox is also someone the Eagles could be interested in as a depth option.
- On the defensive side, Kaye highlights Vikings LB Anthony Barr as a potential reunion candidate with his old position coach and current Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis and 49ers LB/S Marcell Harris with Eagles ST coordinator Michael Clay.
Giants
- Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports Giants QB Davis Webb had an opportunity for a coaching role with the Buffalo Bills as an assistant quarterbacks coach.
- According to Duggan, Webb plans to pursue a coaching career and viewed the Buffalo job as an “attractive option” given he’d worth with Josh Allen. However, he ultimately decided to continue playing for New York.
