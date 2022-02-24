NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s John Keim writes that while Commanders S Landon Collins and G Ereck Flowers are frequently cited as potential cap casualties, Washington would prefer to bring both back in 2022.
- With Flowers, Keim says an extension makes sense to lower his cap hit in 2022. Collins has a cap hit of over $16 million which is why he could be cut. Keim notes Washington thought Collins hit his stride once he moved into a hybrid linebacker role later in the season, so perhaps the two sides hammer out a pay cut.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus and Jordan Reid look at the Eagles’ options with the No. 15, No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the first round. McManus notes based on past history, it’s good bet Eagles GM Howie Roseman targets an edge rusher with one pick and a trade with at least one other, perhaps all the way back to picking up picks in 2023.
- Reid adds cornerback and wide receiver are other possibilities. Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson and Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner are two possibilities Reid highlights to watch.
- 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks points out most of the players on the Eagles’ roster who could be considered expendable won’t add much cap space if they are cut, including T Andre Dillard and WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, with neither player opening up more than $2.1 million in cap space.
- Shorr-Parks notes the Eagles can create more cap space by restructuring the deal of DT Javon Hargrave, who has a $17 million cap hit in 2022 and a $12.75 million base salary entering the final year of his deal with Philadelphia.
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman writes if the Eagles truly have an opportunity to trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, it would be hard to overpay if they’re getting a player who can produce for the next five years like he has the past five. In that scenario, giving up multiple first-round picks would be well worth it.
- Berman writes this is shaping up to be a solid free agent class at the safety position, with options like Texans S Justin Reid or Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead in play for the Eagles.
- He adds he thinks the Eagles could look to free agency instead of the draft to address their need at wide receiver and bring in a bigger body who can contribute right away. Chargers WR Mike Williams is the ideal target but Berman thinks Bears WR Allen Robinson would be a fit if Williams doesn’t leave Los Angeles.
- Berman expects Boston Scott and Jordan Howard to be back to compete for roles with Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell in 2022 but he doesn’t rule out the Eagles drafting another running back to compete for a role in the future since Sanders’ deal is up after this season.
Giants
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com believes Giants CB James Bradberry could be worth a third-round draft pick in a trade, along with another late-round pick. This is based on recent deals for cornerbacks Bradley Roby, Darius Slay and A.J. Bouye.
- Rosenblatt also thinks LB Blake Martinez, S Logan Ryan and WR Darius Slayton could be worth from a fifth to seventh-round pick based on recent trades.
- When it comes to RB Saquon Barkley, Rosenblatt wonders if GM Joe Schoen would trade him for a third or fourth-round pick while his value was at its lowest. Rosenblatt points out the Rams traded multiple draft picks for RB Sony Michel in 2021.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!