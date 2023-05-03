NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Commanders’ deal for undrafted OL Mason Brooks includes $185,000 guaranteed, $150,000 of the base salary guaranteed, plus a $35,000 signing bonus.
Eagles
- New Eagles RB D’Andre Swift on joining his hometown team: “I’m excited to be back home…I’m happy, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of a great organization. This is a team that’s connected…these are guys that love each other. I’m excited to just be a piece of the puzzle.” (Josh Tolentino)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll writes there should be intense competition for the Giants at wide receiver during training camp, as the team has Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, third-round rookie Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Jamison Crowder leading a group of 14 players right now.
- Based on last season, Carroll thinks Slayton and Hodgins have a slight leg up. Robinson and Shepard are rehabbing major injuries and could be eased back in, along with Hyatt as a rookie facing a steep learning curve. They invested a solid amount in Campbell so Carroll thinks he’s the early frontrunner for slot receiver.
- The Giants anticipate TE Darren Waller being their true No. 1 target if he’s healthy, per Carroll.
- The other major competition figures to be on the interior offensive line, with second-round C John Michael Schmitz the leader, but not a lock, to start at center. Carroll says he’ll be pushed by Ben Bredeson who could also start at left guard depending on what Josh Ezeudu does in his second season.
- Giants GM Joe Schoen announced changes to the team’s personnel and scouting staff including naming Marcus Cooper a national scout, Blaise Bell an area scout, Marquis Pendleton a pro scout, and Justin Markus a scouting combine scout. (Charlotte Carroll)
