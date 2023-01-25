NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle .

and DT . Commanders assistant OL coach Travelle Wharton will participate as the offensive line coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

will participate as the offensive line coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Commanders assistant RB coach Jennifer King will also be the National team’s running backs coach at the Senior Bowl.

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to remain with the team beyond this season but also admitted he is unsure what the future will bring.

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” Elliott said, via NFL.com. “I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball. Can’t predict the future, but definitely want to be here.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni mentioned that WR A.J. Brown is dealing with some pain but will be ready to go for the NFC Championship game.

“He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week, but he was hurting in that game. That’s why he wasn’t in the game. As far as the first part of that question, of course he’s always going to want the ball. He’s a really good player. Not really anybody in the pass game really got a lot of targets or a lot of opportunities because we were running the ball so well.”

Regarding the frustration he showed on the sidelines in their divisional round game, Brown explained he always wants to be on the field: “If you throw to me 100 times, I’m gonna want it 101 times. Me, personally, I just feel like I can change the game in any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going and keeps you in a rhythm.” (Tim McManus)

Eagles Michael Clay on sticking with P Brett Kern over P Arryn Siposs , who is dealing with an ankle injury: “For right now, we’re moving forward assuming Brett’s our punter.” ( ST coachon sticking with Pover P, who is dealing with an ankle injury: “For right now, we’re moving forward assuming Brett’s our punter.” ( Jeff McLane

The Eagles hosted RB Bryant Koback for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

When assessing their 2022 draft class’ productivity this season, Bills GM Joe Schoen thinks first-round OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux began to “hit his stride” after recovering from a lingering preseason injury.

thinks first-round OLB began to “hit his stride” after recovering from a lingering preseason injury. “Kayvon, he got injured in that Cincinnati game in the preseason and then kind of got healthy throughout the season and hit his stride,” Schoen said, via GiantsWire.

As for first-round OT Evan Neal , Schoen pointed out that Neal also dealt with an injury: “Evan, same deal — had some ups and downs and battled through injury.”

, Schoen pointed out that Neal also dealt with an injury: “Evan, same deal — had some ups and downs and battled through injury.” Schoen thinks second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson is “really coming along” and would’ve had bigger numbers if he didn’t tear his ACL: “He had over 100 yards through three quarters in the Detroit game, so, he would’ve been a big-time contributor, especially down the stretch, if he would’ve stayed healthy.”

is “really coming along” and would’ve had bigger numbers if he didn’t tear his ACL: “He had over 100 yards through three quarters in the Detroit game, so, he would’ve been a big-time contributor, especially down the stretch, if he would’ve stayed healthy.” Schoen believes third-round CB Cordale Flott has a “high ceiling.”