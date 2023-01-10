NFC Notes: Commanders, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew on the team’s quarterback search: “We’re not going to rule out acquiring a vet. We’re going to look at the entire landscape.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Mayhew on QB Taylor Heinicke : "He was instrumental in salvaging our season. I thought he did a really good job as far as getting us back on track and back to winning games." (Jhabvala)

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said cornerback "is a position of interest" and "solidifying" the center position is important after Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen both suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022. (Jhabvala)

Rivera commented on the way the 2022 season ended: "I'm not saying we're there, but I like to think we have a chance to get there….Am I disappointed we didn't get in the playoffs? Darn right I am." (JP Finlay)

Mayhew gave an evaluation on the way fifth-round QB Sam Howell played: “He was impressive…There’s going to be a lot of evaluation process for him and we will see where it shakes out.” (Finlay)

Rivera would not say if the team is considering using the franchise tag on DL Daron Payne, with Mayhew praising his play but also unwilling to mention if there are ongoing negotiations. (Finlay)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on CB Xavier Rhodes : "It wouldn't surprise me, absent of something happening this week if he were in our active group. But we'll see how this week goes on that. I can't be definitive there." ( Michael Gehlken )

Jones on HC Mike McCarthy : "I can't tell you how much confidence I've got in Mike and our coaching staff being on top of where we are with this team right now. …I have complete confidence in this coaching staff. It's outstanding." (Gehlken)

: “I can’t tell you how much confidence I’ve got in Mike and our coaching staff being on top of where we are with this team right now. …I have complete confidence in this coaching staff. It’s outstanding.” (Gehlken) Jones said that nothing that happens in the playoffs will affect McCarthy’s job status: “No. I don’t even want to — no. That’s it. I don’t need to go into all the positives or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.” (Gehlken)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he’s been in enough situations to know that having playoff experience doesn’t give you the edge over your opponent.

“I think really what you make out of it is the experience is probably overrated, to be honest with you,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s how you prepare, how you practice, and ultimately how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is. I’ve been around a lot of different teams that have had varying levels of experience — some a lot, some a little, some not much. I know someone mentioned Malcolm Butler. I think really what matters is taking advantage of your opportunities when they come and playing a good football game and coaching a good football game. So, I don’t know if that answers your question. But I really think it’s an overrated thing.”