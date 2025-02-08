NFC Notes: Commanders Rebranding, Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles, Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders owner Josh Harris shot down rumors that the team was considering rebranding its name.

“Right now in this building, the name Commanders means something,” Harris said, via Commanders Wire. “Yes, and we’re actually, I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, and so…..we’re going with that.”

Jonathan Jones reports that the Commanders are hiring Brian Schneider as assistant special teams coordinator.

Cowboys Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said the team struggled so badly last year that he doesn’t even believe RB Derrick Henry would’ve helped them. “I’m afraid Derrick Henry wouldn’t even have helped us,” Parsons said, via PFT. “We were that — Derrick Henry should be blessed because he played with Lamar and he almost runs for 2,000 yards. The hypothetical can sound pretty good, but we struggled so much that I don’t even know if Derrick could’ve helped us. It would’ve been another Tennessee Titan year for him.” Eagles Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie mentioned the team has always prioritized the running back position: “We’ve always actually valued the running back position going way back to Ricky Watters , LeSean McCoy , Brian Westbrook . …We’ve never kind of confused replaceability with impact. You can make an argument for replaceability with running backs. That’s an accepted fact. But impact? When you can find one that’s outstanding…” (Zach Berman)

According to Mark Maske, the NFL competition committee and the league are expected to discuss pushing on a quarterback sneak, also known as the “Tush Push” and decide whether it should remain legal.