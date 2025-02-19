NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks Offseason

Rams

ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed a scenario where the Rams could bring in Aaron Rodgers should they trade Matthew Stafford this offseason.

“(Matthew Stafford) is due $35 million this year, none of it is guaranteed. It’s up to those two sides to figure out a number that the Rams can live with, that Matthew Stafford is more comfortable with, that would enable him to continue and finish his NFL career with the Rams. … If the Rams couldn’t get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him––a lot of “if’s” involved––then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford,” Schefter said, via Karl Rasmussen.

Rams

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic mentions that the team’s situation involving QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp remains fluid, with no guarantee that Stafford will be back next season.

and WR remains fluid, with no guarantee that Stafford will be back next season. Rodrigue reports that the two sides met before the Super Bowl but not much progress was made, as they plan to resume conversation in the coming weeks.

For the Rams, Rodrigue points out that their most notable issue with the situation is not wanting to make a significant financial commitment to a veteran quarterback whose long-term future is uncertain amid a youthful roster built through the draft.

Rodrigue says that the team must eventually secure a long-term quarterback who will grow with the roster and won’t prohibit any future contract extensions, yet the roster has proven they are ready to win in the playoffs and it would still make sense for them to retain Stafford.

An anonymous NFC executive told Rodrigue that Stafford would be hard to replace at his current level, with an NFC coach adding that if the Rams keep him, they’re only avoiding finding their quarterback of the future for one year. Rodrigue adds the team has no backup plan in place with quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett .

and . Rodrigue reports that HC Sean McVay likes Garoppolo’s work ethic and understanding of the offense, which could see him become a bridge quarterback given that the team doesn’t pick until No. 26 in a draft that is seen as being thin at quarterback.

likes Garoppolo’s work ethic and understanding of the offense, which could see him become a bridge quarterback given that the team doesn’t pick until No. 26 in a draft that is seen as being thin at quarterback. When it comes to Kupp, Rodrigue notes that his triple crown and Super Bowl win have physically changed him and he has seen health issues since, missing four games this year due to an ankle injury.

His health issues caused the team to pivot given that they ran much of their offense through him, and he was open about not being the No.1 receiver meaning there could be a trade scenario that unfolds.

Rodrigue lists the Steelers, who inquired about him before the deadline, the Chiefs, or the Broncos as a team where he could see a higher volume of targets. He currently has a $7.5 million roster bonus due March 17th, so the situation will likely be addressed by then.

Per Rodrigue, Cutting Kupp prior to June 1st would incur $22.26 million in dead money, while only saving $7.5 million. Cutting Kupp after June 1st would incur $14.8 million in dead money while saving $15 million.

Seahawks

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic examines the Seahawks’ salary cap and possible moves they could make this offseason.

With QB Geno Smith , Dugar expects Seattle to sign Smith to a contract extension to save as much as $23.8 million.

, Dugar expects Seattle to sign Smith to a contract extension to save as much as $23.8 million. Dugar doesn’t think the Seahawks will trade or release WR DK Metcalf but could see them signing him to an extension to lower his cap hit. Dugar notes an extension could save up to $13.5 million.

but could see them signing him to an extension to lower his cap hit. Dugar notes an extension could save up to $13.5 million. As for WR Tyler Lockett , Dugar writes Seattle could lower his $30.9 million cap hit with an extension or ask him to take a pay cut given he fell to third receiver on the depth chart.

, Dugar writes Seattle could lower his $30.9 million cap hit with an extension or ask him to take a pay cut given he fell to third receiver on the depth chart. Regarding OLB Dre’Mont Jones‘ $25.6 million cap hit, Dugar writes a restructure could save $9.9 million while an extension could save up to $11.9 million.

$25.6 million cap hit, Dugar writes a restructure could save $9.9 million while an extension could save up to $11.9 million. Dugar doesn’t think Seattle will release OLB Uchenna Nwosu given they aren’t in a rebuilding phase. Dugar points out restructuring could free up $6.6 million and an extension could save up to $10.6 million.

given they aren’t in a rebuilding phase. Dugar points out restructuring could free up $6.6 million and an extension could save up to $10.6 million. With TE Noah Fant, Dugar thinks keeping Fant at his $13.4 million cap hit or signing him to an extension aligns most with Seattle’s win-now mindset.

Dugar thinks keeping Fant at his $13.4 million cap hit or signing him to an extension aligns most with Seattle’s win-now mindset. Dugar writes S Rayshawn Jenkins could be a trade or release candidate to save $5.3 million.

could be a trade or release candidate to save $5.3 million. Dugar wouldn’t be surprised to see Seattle re-sign DT Roy Robertson-Harris to lower his $6.6 million cap hit.

to lower his $6.6 million cap hit. Given OT George Fant‘s injury history, Dugar could see the Seahawks move on from him to save $3.8 million.