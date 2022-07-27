NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera when asked if it’s “playoffs or bust” for the Commanders: “No. It’s not. It’s fair to say we expect to win.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

when asked if it’s “playoffs or bust” for the Commanders: “No. It’s not. It’s fair to say we expect to win.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Rivera said the team will “ramp up” RB Antonio Gibson as he recovers from a hamstring injury. (Jhabvala)

as he recovers from a hamstring injury. (Jhabvala) Rivera commented on all four players on the PUP list: “ Chase Young is probably the one that will take the most time. It was serious. Anytime you’re talking about an ACL it’s down the line. We have to wait and see. Chase Roullier might be the first to come off the list.” (John Keim)

is probably the one that will take the most time. It was serious. Anytime you’re talking about an ACL it’s down the line. We have to wait and see. might be the first to come off the list.” (John Keim) Rivera told reporters he doesn’t want to ask more from DE Montez Sweat but added: “We expect Montez to play to his ability.” (JP Finlay)

but added: “We expect Montez to play to his ability.” (JP Finlay) Rivera says he will watch linebackers and buffalo nickels in camp before shopping for veteran free agents. (Finlay)

Cowboys

The Cowboys moved on from a number of talented players this offseason, trading away WR Amari Cooper, releasing RT La’el Collins and electing not to re-sign DE Randy Gregory. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained availability was a big question mark they had, especially given how much that trio would have made in Dallas in 2022. Combined they missed 12 games last season, although Collins and Gregory missed significant chunks of prior years as well.

“Those players were in the top 10 of our players that make the most money,” Jones said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “When you get in that spot, I can tell you, your standards go up. Your bar is higher. Your conduct is higher. Your attention to the team is higher. Not just your own performance, but everything. Let me be real clear, we’re in a sport where certainly your skill level and ability to be a player is why you’re even being considered, but more important than anything, these decisions we made, I made, relative to top players not being here, had everything to do with their availability and my concern about their availability. Availability had everything to do with it.

“I’m not trying to talk in pig Latin. I’m trying to talk straight up. I don’t want to demean any player. I love those players personally. But you have to have the No. 1 thing, is how we win a football game, if you want to be in the top 10. Check ‘I’ at the door. It’s ‘we’ when you go through the door.”

Former Bills WR Cole Beasley responded on Twitter that he would be willing to re-join the Cowboys in order to play with QB Dak Prescott.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on continuing to build the team’s offense around QB Jalen Hurts: “We feel like we’ve narrowed it down to the things he likes and things he does well. It’s the entire group, but Jalen is the first thing on our mind.” ( on continuing to build the team’s offense around QB: “We feel like we’ve narrowed it down to the things he likes and things he does well. It’s the entire group, but Jalen is the first thing on our mind.” ( Josh Tolentino

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team interviewed four candidates for the director of college scouting position, but won’t fill it this year, adding that assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey will handle the duties until the team can reassess the situation next offseason. (Dan Duggan)

said the team interviewed four candidates for the director of college scouting position, but won’t fill it this year, adding that assistant director of player personnel will handle the duties until the team can reassess the situation next offseason. (Dan Duggan) Giants HC Brian Daboll said that WR Kadarius Toney has been great this offseason and has worked hard in the meeting room during rehab: “The plan was in place. He’s good to go.” (Dan Salomone)

said that WR has been great this offseason and has worked hard in the meeting room during rehab: “The plan was in place. He’s good to go.” (Dan Salomone) Aaron Wilson reports that New York Giants are working out former USFL OT Tyree St. Louis.