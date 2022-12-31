NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

A top coaching agent believes that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could be out on HC Mike McCarthy should the team lose early in the playoffs, which could lead to the promotion of DC Dan Quinn.

“If that’s an ugly one-and-done [in the playoffs], then it’s over,” the coaching agent told Jason La Canfora. “Jerry isn’t getting any younger. Perhaps Quinn would be promoted in that instance.”

The Cowboys received positive news following an MRI on the ankle of C Tyler Biadasz, who suffered a high-ankle sprain and will return for the team’s first playoff game. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Tim McManus reports that the Eagles plan to rest QB Jalen Hurts against the Saints, yet the team expects him to make his return soon.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll had high praise of WR Isaiah Hodgins and is often working on his chemistry with QB Daniel Jones.

“I think he’s smart, tough, dependable,” Daboll said, via Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media. “He works extremely hard. In between periods, he’s usually throwing with Daniel on a variety of routes, or they’re talking about things that we’ve installed and makes sure that he sees it through the eyes of a quarterback. So, he’s done a good job for us since he’s been here.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton added that Hodgins has done well to make an impact despite joining the team late into the season.

“Yeah, I mean it’s crazy,” Slayton said. “Isaiah wasn’t even here this year until Week 9. He’s been very consistent for us. He’s doing a great job moving the sticks. And he does a good job of making contested catches. But as he showed the other day, he hit Patrick Peterson with a double move and he got down the field a little bit, too.”

Slayton believes that they are all playing with “something to prove” and they must avoid getting complacent.

“No doubt,” Slayton said. “I think we all have something to prove. I don’t think that we’ve proven whatever it is that we’ve got to prove yet. We still got to do more. So, it’s definitely not a time for any of us to get complacent. I think like I said, we’ve done a good job of taking advantage of the opportunities that we’ve gotten, and hopefully, we continue to get them.”