NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team’s staff changes have been in the works throughout the year and they plan on adjusting how they operate as a staff: “Frankly, a lot of different variables went into this decision. This was something being discussed as early as last (spring). This was more about change that just needed to happen. We’ll operate a little differently as a staff.” (Jon Machota)

this offseason: “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.” (Machota) McCarthy said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants him to coach the team as long as former HC Tom Landry did: “I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’” (Machota)

wants him to coach the team as long as former HC did: “I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’” (Machota) Despite the team’s loss in the divisional round, McCarthy has confidence in the team’s future: “I’m excited about the future. The players give me great confidence and excitement and energy about this championship program that we feel like we’re building and have a chance to take it to the next step.” (McCarthy)

McCarthy said his relationship with Jones is in great standing: “As far as my relationship with Jerry, using his words, we’re in an excellent spot. The partnership that we have, he’s excited about. He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as Coach Landry did. I said, OK, that’s a long time.” (Todd Archer)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, who pulled his name out of the ring in potential head coaching openings, is excited to return to Dallas and focus on building a championship-caliber defense: “Staying in Dallas. I was unsettled to leave and having fun here. Sole focus of playing championship defense in 2023!” (Jordan Schultz)

Eagles

When describing his playing style, Eagles BQ Jalen Hurts said it is equally important to process the game effectively in addition to making plays on the run and through the air.

“You have to be able to kill them with your legs at times, make the throws when you need to in the passing game, and kill them with your mind and with what you see and how you react,” said Hurts, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Hurts added that it is very important to be consistent with his decisions on the field in addition to completing passes and being productive on the ground.

“I think it’s something that is often overlooked when you talk about a quarterback’s game, even in my game,” Hurts said. “You have to understand what you’re doing, you have to be consistent in your decision-making. … That’s in addition to making throws, making the runs when I’m supposed to. And also the third threat of trying to be a coach on the field and knowing what I’m supposed to do and knowing everybody’s job — it’s something I definitely challenge myself to do. And it’s not easy.”

Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson thinks Hurts processes the field with “extreme clarity” and is proving to have a clear understanding of what’s happening in games.

“I just think the speed at which he gets through his reads, there’s extreme clarity on what he’s seeing,” Johnson said. “And then him being able to come back to the sideline and we pull that tablet up and he already knows exactly what happened. And he can describe in great detail what’s happened in that previous series before. So I think when you start to get to that level, it just shows that you’re having a great understanding of the entire picture and what’s going on. I think for him that comes not only because of how smart he is but also the accumulation of the amount of reps he’s had.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen gave credit to his staff for the successful season the team was able to put together, adding that they will now turn their focus toward upgrading at multiple positions, including finding a number one receiver.

“I think it goes back to almost my opening press conference. We wanted to see progress. The question was, ‘What’s a successful season?’ We wanted to see progress, and I think you saw that throughout the season,” Schoen said, via GiantsWire.com. “Again, credit to my personnel staff. They were relentless in terms of eating up the waiver wire, waiver claims, and practice squad. Did a really good job. But again, we had to honestly evaluate the roster, whether it was the trade deadline or not. I don’t believe in the, ‘you’re one player away.’ I think it’s truly a team game. And that’s where we were and the holes that we had. I thought it was best just to stay pat where we were. We have nine picks going into next year’s draft. We do have a little bit more financial flexibility. As a group, we thought that was the best thing to do.”

“I think we want to continue to build the entire team. Again, I know a number one wide receiver can be important, but there are some number one wide receivers that are home right now. You can go through this past weekend; you can go through a couple of weekends ago in the playoffs. A number one receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything,” Schoen added. “I think it’s important that we continue to build the team, and there are multiple positions where we want to upgrade throughout the offseason. So, yeah, I’d love to have a number-one wide receiver. But we’ve got to place value on everything we do, and if it makes sense, that’s something we’ll look to do.”