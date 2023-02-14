NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post notes Cowboys RB Tony Pollard was a top candidate for the franchise tag but his ankle injury in the playoffs is a complicating factor.
- He adds there’s some credence to the idea of tagging TE Dalton Schultz again but thinks Dallas will look to replace Schultz in a deep draft class for tight ends.
- Mike Klis reports that Ramon Chinyoung, who was the Broncos’ offensive quality control coach last season, is becoming assistant offensive line coach with the Cowboys.
Eagles
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes he gets the sense the Eagles would welcome back C Jason Kelce, DE Brandon Graham, and DT Fletcher Cox, who are pending free agents. However, there are some contract details to work out and all three might consider retirement.
- There are also some pending free agents in the secondary, including CB James Bradberry, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and S Marcus Epps. Breer expects Philadelphia to aggressively target the secondary in the draft.
- Breer mentions Dolphins DC Vic Fangio would have been a top target for the Eagles to replace DC Jonathan Gannon, but he’s off the market now.
Giants
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post expects the Giants to prioritize QB Daniel Jones for the franchise tag if they have to choose between him and RB Saquon Barkley.
