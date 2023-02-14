NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

  • Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post notes Cowboys RB Tony Pollard was a top candidate for the franchise tag but his ankle injury in the playoffs is a complicating factor. 
  • He adds there’s some credence to the idea of tagging TE Dalton Schultz again but thinks Dallas will look to replace Schultz in a deep draft class for tight ends. 
  • Mike Klis reports that Ramon Chinyoung, who was the Broncos’ offensive quality control coach last season, is becoming assistant offensive line coach with the Cowboys.

Eagles

  • Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes he gets the sense the Eagles would welcome back C Jason Kelce, DE Brandon Graham, and DT Fletcher Cox, who are pending free agents. However, there are some contract details to work out and all three might consider retirement. 
  • There are also some pending free agents in the secondary, including CB James Bradberry, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and S Marcus Epps. Breer expects Philadelphia to aggressively target the secondary in the draft. 
  • Breer mentions Dolphins DC Vic Fangio would have been a top target for the Eagles to replace DC Jonathan Gannon, but he’s off the market now. 

Giants

