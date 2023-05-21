NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel is excited to add third-round LB DeMarvion Overshown to his special teams unit as the rookie works to earn a bigger role on defense. Overshown converted from safety to linebacker in college and Fassel sees a clear vision for how he could impact the third phase of the game.

“Based off his college tape, I feel like I can put him anywhere on kickoff and he’ll run down and make some plays and cause some hell on the back end,” Fassel said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I think on the kickoff return you put him on the frontline, like the (Luke) Gifford spot, and single him up on one of their best guys. I think he’ll be outstanding on punt and protection and cover because he did that in college. He’ll be outstanding somewhere on punt return.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean thinks they have a lot of “underdogs” throughout their roster and players who carry a chip on their shoulders.

“We’ve got a lot of underdogs on the team, a lot of people who play with a lot of chips on their shoulders, so we’ll never sit back and act like we’re the one with the targets on our backs,” Dean said, via NFL.com. “We don’t look at it like we’ve got the target on our back. We look at it like we’re the ones out there hunting.”

Regarding Dean being one of five former Georgia prospects on the roster alongside DT Jordan Davis, DT Jalen Carter, OLB Nolan Smith, and CB Kelee Ringo, Dean doesn’t think it was a concerted effort by GM Howie Roseman and they were just taking the best player available.

“I think our GM, Howie Roseman, did a good job drafting those guys this year. I think he picked the best available guys,” Dean said. “I don’t think he’s got a thing for Georgia [players], especially being from Florida. I think he picked the best available guys. He called me a lot asking about those guys — Kelee, Jalen and Nolan. I want to feel like I had something to do with it. … After the draft, I sent him a little ‘Go Dawgs.'”

Giants

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano notes if the Giants wanted to extend LT Andrew Thomas this offseason, they liked would need to offer a similar deal to what Texans LT Laremy Tunsil just signed to reset the tackle market at $25 million a year.

There's not a huge rush, as Thomas is under contract for two more seasons, but Vacchiano points out that could end up saving the Giants money in the long run if the tackle market keeps growing.

He adds Giants S Xavier McKinney is another potential extension candidate but the team might be content to let him play out his rookie contract first.