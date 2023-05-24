NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs to be around four years for $81 million, a $20.25 million per year average, and $57.5 million in total guarantees. That would be just under the top of the cornerback market.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman notes the Eagles could explore another addition at linebacker later on during training camp once they evaluate their current options. Philadelphia signed veteran LB Nicholas Morrow and 2022 third-round LB Nakobe Dean is expected to step into a starting role.
- He mentions veteran LB Rashaan Evans as the best player currently available but adds a trade is always possible too.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll notes that while the Giants added a bunch of competition to their receiving corps this offseason, a number of those players either have only played in the slot or are best suited for the slot. For now, that gives WRs Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins an early edge to start at the outside spots.
- She adds third-round WR Jalin Hyatt could be a factor at outside receiver although he played predominantly from the slot in college at Tennessee. He’s adamant he shouldn’t be pigeonholed: “I’m not going to come in here and say I only play slot, or I only want to play outside. That’s why I said I’m dynamic and explosive. I want to play everywhere. Wherever coach wants me at, that’s where I’m going to play at, and I’m going to do what I have to do.”
- New Giants WR Parris Campbell has the most experience and production coming off his best season, so Carroll thinks he has an early edge to start in the slot while WRs Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard recover from season-ending injuries.
- If Giants OL Ben Bredeson doesn’t hold off second-round C John Michael Schmitz, Carroll points out he still has a chance to start at left guard ahead of Josh Ezeudu.
- At safety, Carroll mentions she thinks Jason Pinnock can win a three-way competition with 2022 fourth-rounder Dane Belton and veteran Bobby McCain.
