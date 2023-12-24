NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

With a catch against the Dolphins on Christmas Eve, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb surpassed 5,000 career scrimmage yards, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so in his first four seasons.

Lamb is also the sixth player in NFL history to record this feat, following fellow wide receivers Jerry Rice, Torry Holt, Randy Moss, Michael Thomas, and Justin Jefferson.

Eagles

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the NFL fined the Eagles $100,000 for the sideline incident with head of security Dom DiSandro .

. Eagles CB Darius Slay said the blame should go to the players for the struggles on defense, not DC Sean Desai : “As players, I feel it’s our fault. We failed him. …We all got a hand in that.” (Zach Berman)

The Eagles worked out K/P Jake Gerardi. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard discussed the possibility of calling it a career at the end of the season.

“It’s tough man, it’s not the ideal situation for me at this point in my career,’’ Shepard said, via Giants Wire. “You just got to find the blessing in it all and that’s what I try to do every day, try to look at the positives. I’ve had to overcome a lot to still be in this position. If I do call it quits at least I can say I went out on my own terms.’’