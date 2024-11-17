NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), and LB Marist Liufau was fined $5,749 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).

Eagles

Per NFL.com, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will earn a total of $13.5 million this season from his signing bonus, workout bonus, and base salary. He can also earn up to $3 million in individual and team incentives for performance this season.

For a first-team All-Pro selection, Barkley earns a $500,000 incentive, along with $250,000 for being named to the Pro Bowl. As before, these amounts would also be added to his 2025 base salary as an escalator.

The same will apply if the Eagles win the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, Barkley would earn $250,000 each for a total of $500,000.

Giants

Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor said he’s prepared to line up wherever the team needs after injuries have forced the team to adjust. Eluemunor has been on the record in the past saying he thought right tackle was the best fit for him.

“I think I’m in the position I’m in because I’ve shown I can play both left tackle and right tackle,” he said via the Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “Obviously, this season I believe I was playing right tackle at a high level. But who says I can’t do that at left tackle if I really buy into it and show, not only myself, but the rest of the league I can play left tackle at a high level, too, in a league that is desperate for tackles.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen feels they’ve developed a strong “young nucleus” of players and expressed confidence in the foundation they’ve created: “We have seven games left in the season, and that’s what we’re focused on. I like the young foundation that we’ve put in place.” (Dan Salomone)

Schoen expressed confidence in second-year CB Deonte Banks : “He works hard. He wants it. I still believe he’s got a bright future.” (Salomone)

: “He works hard. He wants it. I still believe he’s got a bright future.” (Salomone) Giants wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was fined $5,861 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing).