NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken of DallasNews.com says Chargers LB Denzel Perryman would be a great replacement if LB Sean Lee opts to retire prior to the 2021 season.

Gehlken also sees 49ers' CB Jason Verrett and Buccaneers' DT Ndamukong Suh as a good fit with the Cowboys but notes Suh would likely cost too much in free agency.

and Buccaneers’ DT as a good fit with the Cowboys but notes Suh would likely cost too much in free agency. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News says TCU S Trevon Moehrig could be the only safety to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning he could be off the board by the time Dallas picks in the second round. This could leave Oregon S Jevon Holland as a possible option for the Cowboys later on.

Eagles

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Eagles are hiring former Jets’ secondary coach Dennard Wilson to the same position in Philadelphia. Cimini mentions that Wilson was “in demand” around the league for his services.

Cimini mentions that Wilson was "in demand" around the league for his services. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice doesn't expect Eagles C Jason Kelce to be back with the team in 2021. Kelce has been mulling retirement and Kempski adds if he comes back there's a possibility the team cuts or trades him for cap relief.

Giants

Giants’ veteran OT Nate Solder addressed his decision to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19 and his high-risk five-year-old son, who is battling cancer.

“In a lot of ways, I felt like I was letting my teammates down,” Solder said, via Elizabeth Merrill of ESPN. “I felt like I was letting the new coaching staff down. The fact is, as a 32-year-old NFL player, it just hurts my chances of having my career trajectory take off at this point. I just have to trust in God and see where he leads me.”

Solder added he chose to prioritize his family when deciding whether to play in 2020.

“Trust me, it was an internal tension. But once it became clear, the priority of my family’s lives, of our children and my in-laws and parents and all the connections in our community, man, I just value people more than I value my career in the NFL.”