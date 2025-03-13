Eagles Sign Veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Eagles are signing veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson to an undisclosed contract on Thursday.

Jackson, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

He was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him. He landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

After playing out that contract, Jackson was again testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new one-year deal with the Giants last year.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Giants and made five stats while recording 29 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and five pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.