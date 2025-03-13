Russell Wilson Leaves Browns Visit Without Deal, Visiting Giants Next

According to Jeremy Fowler, QB Russell Wilson has left his visit with the Browns today without a deal and is now headed to visit the Giants.

Wilson is one of a couple of veteran quarterbacks playing a game of musical chairs with a few different teams. Each side is trying to make sure it’s not left without a partner when the action stops.

The veteran quarterback is assessing all of his options, with the Steelers and Giants still in the mix for him if one of those teams fails to land QB Aaron Rodgers.

It’s not clear how much of a factor the Browns are, but they do need a quarterback as well.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.